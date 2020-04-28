Parkrunners taking the right steps during isolation

KEEPING ACTIVE: Stanthorpe parkrunners Karen Dwyer and Amanda Hitchener before the cancellation of parkrun.

PARKRUN: It’s one foot in front of the other for Stanthorpe Parkrunners, who are taking it in their stride to keep moving during lockdown.

While the weekly event has been cancelled across the globe until further notice, parkrunners are still running.

For Stanthorpe parkrun regular Amanda Hitchener, that means trying to continue the amount of exercise she was doing prior to the coronavirus restrictions.

“During isolation I haven’t stopped the 5km tradition,” Hitchener said.

“I do usually start a little bit later and take a different route.”

At 28 weeks pregnant, she aims to travel 30km a week by walking and incorporating one slow jog.

“I love exploring other parts of the town.”

She said working out from home had both pros and cons.

“It is easy and hard all at once. But what helps me is to have a weekly plan,” she said.

As for Stanthorpe parkrunner and spartan champion Adrian Jannenga, “trusting the process” is all he can do during these times.

“I’m lucky enough that I have my own personalised gym at home for my training,” Jannenga said.

“I’ve actually increased my running program since this all started. I’ve decided to remain positive and patient during these uncertain times.

“Trusting the process and basically getting as much work done now while all of my events are currently on hold.”

For the person who generally leads the parkrun pack on a Saturday morning, Jannenga said it was the atmosphere he missed most.

“It’s such a wonderful community movement for young and old to come together,” he said.

“I find parkrun exceptionally motivating being out on the course with everybody, it really lifts the spirits.”

He believes in times like these continuing your fitness regime is the most important thing for mental health.

“It’s vital for not only physical health but our mental health to be getting outdoors.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing parkrun return and being able to catch up with everyone again.”