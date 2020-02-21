MEGA MILESTONES: Parkrun youngsters Liam O'Dea and Jasper Beesley reach impressive milestones. News Parkrun youngsters reach mega milestones

TWO parkrun juniors both under the age of 10 reached mega milestones on Saturday. Eight-year-old Liam O'Dea celebrated his 50th parkrun, while eight-year-old Jasper Beesley secured his 10th. Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer Jen Morgan said it's great to see the youngsters coming along and getting involved. "Liam began his parkrun career in the pram and ran his first full parkrun on his own four years ago aged 4," Morgan said. "Jasper began parkrunning last year and usually runs with his dad Scott." Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer Glen Brunckhorst said it's important to have the junior parkrunners rewarded. "I feel it gives them a sense of achievement. Some like to run fast while others prefer to just get out in a casual environment and enjoy a stroll, either way it's great to have their energy on show," Brunckhorst said. "For anyone under 11 years of age they must have adult supervision so it gets the family involved as well to be a part of their milestone and parkrun journey." It's not the only sport the youngsters get involved in with Liam playing rugby league and little athletics, while Jasper hopes to take his parkrunning talent to the soccer field this season. Liam's mother Kayelene O'Dea said the weekly 5km get together is always supportive regardless of ability. "It's nice to see the young kids doing it. It's really great to see all the different ages getting involved," O'Dea said. Jasper's mother Nicole Grubic says she takes turns with her husband to bring their children down. "You get to have that one-on-one time talking as you're doing it. It's nice to get out and get some fresh air and fitness. "It's like a little parkrun community," Grubic said. Parkrun is held every Saturday at Talc St starting at 7am. For more information visit Stanthorpe parkrun on Facebook.