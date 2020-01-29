Parkrun volunteers blown away by impressive turnout

MIND BLOWN: 96 eager parkrunners made they made to Talc Street on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S steamy weather conditions didn’t put a stop to eager parkrunners, kicking off the Aussie Day long weekend on the right foot.

Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer Jen Morgan said an incredible 96 parkrunners made their way down to Talc Street, with volunteers blown away by the turnout.

“It was great to have visitors from all over Brisbane, including Stones Corner, Southbank and St Lucia,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Stanthorpe parkrun is seeing more local runners join in on the 5km fun.

“For the second week in a row we saw some new locals join us for their first parkrun.”

As for milestones, Ivy Banasiak reached 10 runs while Stephen Lewis celebrate his 200th.

Morgan said if you aren’t keen on running or walking parkrun, then volunteering is also a great way to get involved.

“It’s a fantastic way to meet new people and support our event.

“After you volunteer 25 times you can claim a shirt to reward your efforts,” she said.

Parkrun is held every Saturday starting at 7am on Talc Street.

For more information visit Stanthorpe parkrun on Facebook or www.parkrun.com.au/stanthorpe.