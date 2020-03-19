Parkrun pulls the plug

CALLED OFF: Stanthorpe parkrun has been cancelled until further notice.

Parkrun has cancelled it’s Saturday morning 5km run or walk in every territory around the world until further notice.

“Following government advice and public health guidelines, we are suspending events in Australia and New Zealand from this weekend until at least the end of March.

“For so many of us, parkrun is the constant in an otherwise unpredictable week, where we can spend time with friends and family, enjoying the great outdoors.

“To have that taken away can be incredibly challenging, so please know we are thinking of you all, and already working on ways we can support you until your events return.”

Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer Jen Morgan said she still encourages people to find a way to keep active during the break.