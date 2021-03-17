Parents stash weed in washing machine in kids' bedroom

Andrew William Smith and Neva-May Joyce Ives fronted Warwick District Court after they were busted with nearly 400g of marijuana hidden in a washing machine in their children's bedroom. Picture: social media

Andrew William Smith and Neva-May Joyce Ives fronted Warwick District Court after they were busted with nearly 400g of marijuana hidden in a washing machine in their children's bedroom. Picture: social media

A Warwick couple who were busted with thousands of dollars' worth of marijuana stashed in a washing machine in their children's bedroom have narrowly avoided jail time.

Police raided Anthony William Smith and Neva-May Joyce Ives' Yangan home on October 22, 2019, where they found 21g of marijuana hidden down the back of a couch in the living room.

The Warwick District Court heard the search uncovered another 13g of marijuana and nine of the plant's seeds, along with drug utensils and a bong the 37-year-old man threw out a window when he saw police approaching.

But police unearthed an even more damning stash as they continued through the house.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard said 385g of marijuana was hidden in a washing machine in a bedroom shared by their children, and another 547g of marijuana seeds inside the 32-year-old mother's car.

The court heard the 419g of marijuana leaf alone had a street value of about $5550.

Ms Stannard said Ives told police they would find in her purse $1275 cash she'd withdrawn from her savings account, but the money instead totalled $2650.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The Warwick District Court heard the pair, together for 11 years and married for the past two, had seven children under their roof at the time of the offending. Picture: social media

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Community group calls in police over Facebook 'verbal rape'

COURT WRAP: Thieves, drugs, menacing calls and more

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES: Floods, fires that defined a decade

Two tick sheets were also found in the mother-of-seven's bag, and a search of her mobile phone revealed several text messages referencing the sale or purchase of drugs.

It was heard Smith accepted the marijuana was his and hidden in the washing machine to prevent his wife disposing of it, while Ives told police she purchased an ounce of marijuana for her husband just before the raid.

The mother also claimed the tick sheets were related to previous offending.

Both Smith and Ives appeared in court with a drug-related criminal history.

Defence barrister Robert Gordon said his clients were frequent drug users, and would make efforts toward rehabilitation if given the benefit of parole.

Mr Gordon said the father started using marijuana in his teens, with his use escalating after two workplace incidents left him with severe chronic back and neck pain.

Smith and Ives each pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug in a quantity greater than 500g and possessing an item used in connection with a dangerous drug.

Smith also pleaded guilty to possessing property suspected as proceeds of a crime and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ives was further convicted of a single count of possessing drug utensils.

They were each sentenced to 12 months' jail with immediate release on parole.