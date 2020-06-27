Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Abdallah family’s raw message on their dead son’s birthday after a tragic road accident
The Abdallah family’s raw message on their dead son’s birthday after a tragic road accident
News

Parents’ heartbreaking note to dead son

by Alex Turner-Cohen
27th Jun 2020 7:15 PM

The parents of a teen who was tragically killed alongside his two siblings by an alleged drug driver earlier this year have marked what would have been his 14th birthday yesterday with an emotional tribute.

Seven children were riding their bikes on the footpath in Oatlands, northwest Sydney, just before 8pm on February 1, when they were hit by a car.

They were on their way to get ice-cream when a Mitsubishi Triton, allegedly driven by Samuel William Davidson while he was under the influence of drugs, mounted the kerb and ploughed into them.

Three siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, eight were killed alongside their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Parents of three kids killed when hit by car shared heartbreaking message on son's 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook
Parents of three kids killed when hit by car shared heartbreaking message on son's 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook

On a Facebook page dedicated to the "four angels" killed in the incident, Antony's heartbroken parents Danny and Leila Abdallah shared an emotional birthday tribute dedicated to the teen.

The post - a slideshow of never before seen footage of him and his two other siblings - reads:

"Happy 14th Birthday my sweetheart. I love you more than words can describe," Mrs Abdallah's post began.

"You are celebrating today with God, Angelina, Sienna and Veronique.

On Friday, parents Danny and Leila Abdallah (both middle) shared a heartwarming post and slideshow for their son Antony (right) on what would have been his 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook
On Friday, parents Danny and Leila Abdallah (both middle) shared a heartwarming post and slideshow for their son Antony (right) on what would have been his 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook

"I am sure you are very happy and you feel extra special.

"Antony, you are my Saint.

"We are separated for a short time only on this earth and we'll be united in heaven forever."

Antony with his mother Leila. Picture: Facebook
Antony with his mother Leila. Picture: Facebook

The post received more than 3500 reactions and over 900 comments wishing Antony a happy birthday and messages of condolences to the parents.

"I'm sure he is looking down on you all and sending you love and strength," one person wrote.

"Leila you are amazing.. your strength and faith is inspirational to me," another said.

Mr and Mrs Abdallah have made national headlines on a few occasions since the tragic accident, after they said they had forgiven the driver for killing their three children.

Originally published as Parents' heartbreaking note to dead son

Antony and his two siblings who were killed. Picture: Facebook
Antony and his two siblings who were killed. Picture: Facebook
Antony was just 13 when he was killed. Picture: Facebook
Antony was just 13 when he was killed. Picture: Facebook
The Abdallah family have said they will meet Antony again in heaven. Picture: Facebook
The Abdallah family have said they will meet Antony again in heaven. Picture: Facebook
Antony with his father Danny. Picture: Facebook
Antony with his father Danny. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks memorial oatlands car crash siblings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

        News Despite the loss of print, the paper will remain the voice of the Granite Belt, for as long as the people want it to be.

        Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        premium_icon Communities’ donation dilemma after fire crisis

        News Councils have revealed the influx of donations after Black Summer can hamper...

        New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        premium_icon New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        News An exciting new journey is right around the corner for this Granite Belt...

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        News Coach Brad Rubb has called on potential players to get in touch. “I guarantee once...