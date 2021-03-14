Menu
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Paramedics treating five people after two-car Paget crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content

Traffic delays are expected in Paget and West Mackay after two separate crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene at a two-car crash at the intersection of Archibald St and Maggiolo Dr, Paget about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two crews were on scene assessing five people who were in stable conditions.

All five are expected to be taken to hospital.

It is understood the crash has left one lane completely blocked to traffic, with police on scene.

Police were also called to conduct traffic control after a two-car crash reported at the intersection of Lagoon St and Nebo Rd, West Mackay just before 4pm.

It is understood there are no serious injuries, but both cars are in the middle of the road.

Mackay Daily Mercury

