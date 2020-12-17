Paramedics save man’s life after terrifying wasp attack

A Townsville man has recounted a terrifying incident which left him in the hands of paramedics "curled up in a ball and struggling to breathe" after he was swarmed by a large group of wasps.

Chris Whitworth was walking his dog Cooper on Saturday afternoon, just like he did any other weekend.

Though this walk was about to take a turn for the worse.

"I noticed a bike lying across the footpath outside the back gate of Oonoonba State School," Mr Whitworth said.

Chris Whitworth was attacked by wasps on the weekend while walking his dog Cooper.

"I went to pick it up as there was nobody around, that's when I got stung on my neck.

"I slapped whatever it was and then immediately his mates were onto me.

"I ran across the road, only to realise I was covered in the little buggers all having a chomp.

"I stripped my shirt off and ran about 15m only to realise they were in pursuit. I ran another 50m where two young girls were standing.

"It was their bike and they left it after being attacked as well. I advised the girls not to go back and get some help from home."

Mr Whitworth also returned home to get on with his evening, believing he was okay.

"I had a shower and started cooking dinner," he said.

"Then all of a sudden I felt faint and could hardly breathe, so I curled up on the floor and shouted for my wife to call an ambulance as I was struggling to breathe.

"The ambos rocked up, pumped in some adrenaline and I was okay.

"It wasn't until the Tuesday when the swelling went down that I could see the sting marks properly. (I'd been bitten) 45 times on my head neck, body, arms and legs."

Mr Whitworth said he was disappointed it took the council three days to remove the nest after being notified immediately.

"In the mean time I put two boxes either side of the nest with a written warning," he said.

"On Monday while whipper snipping out the front of my house, I saw a lady bending down and waving her arms around.

"I ran over knowing what was wrong and said I'd take her dog and told her to run as the wasps were relentless.

"She had to run a good 50m before they gave up. She also got stung a few times, but seemed okay."

Despite being the victim of a wasp swarm, Mr Whitworth still came out the other side with a sense of humour.

"The wife of one of the ambos works with me," he said.

"I had a chuckle as I reckon she might have slapped him for saving my life."

Originally published as Paramedics save man's life after terrifying attack