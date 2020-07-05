Menu
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
News

Paramedics rush to crash after a car and cyclist collide

Laura Pettigrew
5th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
A cyclist in his 60s has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hopsital after colliding with car on a busy Coast intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of the collsion at the intersection of Sugar and Wises Rd in Buderim.

The man was reportedly hit by the car at 10.22am.

He is in a stable condition.

