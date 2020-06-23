Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car collided with a cane train at Bambaroo this afternoon. Picture: Evan Morgan
A car collided with a cane train at Bambaroo this afternoon. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Paramedics rush to crash between car and cane train

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four people have been assessed by paramedics where a car collided with a train on a rural road this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Barberos Rd, Bambaroo about 12.05pm to reports a car crashed into a cane train.

Paramedics assessed four people at the crash scene, about an hour north of Townsville, where all patients were in a stable condition.

Initial reports suggest all people involved removed themselves from the car.

 

Originally published as Paramedics rush to crash between car and cane train

More Stories

accident cane train car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council facility to remain open, despite illegal dumping

        premium_icon Council facility to remain open, despite illegal dumping

        News ‘It is abused a bit, people don’t always do the right thing there.’

        LISTEN: Top local artists to add to your playlist

        premium_icon LISTEN: Top local artists to add to your playlist

        News From rock to punk to R&B, folk and everything in between, these are the...

        Stanthorpe students to benefit from cyber-bullying program

        premium_icon Stanthorpe students to benefit from cyber-bullying program

        News Queensland schools will benefit from new, specially targeted programs designed to...

        New era unfolds for rural news on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon New era unfolds for rural news on the Southern Downs

        News Bush Tele favourites share fond print memories as the WDN moves online.