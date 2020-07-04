Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are at the scene of a boating incident at Seaforth.
Paramedics are at the scene of a boating incident at Seaforth.
Breaking

Man struck in the face by boat propeller at Seaforth

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
4th Jul 2020 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.55PM: CRITICAL care paramedics are treating a man whose face was struck by a boat propeller at Seaforth.

The man, aged in his 40s, was injured just after 1pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the man had fallen off the boat when he came in contact with the propeller.

"He appears to have a face injury," she said.

Three QAS crews are on scene at Victor Creek boat ramp, including critical care paramedics.

The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was tasked to the scene with medical crew performing some initial triage on the man but did not transport the patient.

The man is being taken to Mackay Base Hospital via ambulance.

More to come.

More stories:

SES crews join search for missing man

Mackay teen hooks massive flattie

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene after a patient was struck by a propeller at Seaforth today.

The boating incident happened at 1.15pm today.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at Victor Creek boat ramp treating one patient.

The rescue helicopter has also been task to assist.

More to come.

boating incident mackay paramedics queensland ambulance serivce seaforth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        premium_icon Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        News ‘It’s one of those things you never expect would happen': Mum thanks emergency services for coming to the rescue.

        One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        premium_icon One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        News Senator Malcolm Roberts toured the region speaking with producers about water...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        News Everything you need to know about council decisions on the Southern Downs.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3