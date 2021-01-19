Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Paramedic assaulted in Surfers Paradise
Crime

Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Jan 2021 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK woman has been arrested after punching a young paramedic in the face as they tried to help.

Townsville Police were called to Townsville University Hospital about 8.40pm on Monday night where a paramedic was injured.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Fredericksen said the 34-year-old female offender was brought to the hospital due to "extreme intoxication", and lashed out as the paramedic tried to help her from the ambulance.

"The paramedic was assisting her out … at which time the offender has struck her to the chin causing a small laceration," Sen-Sgt Fredericksen said.

The offender was medically cleared and taken to the Townsville Watchhouse where her bail was refused.

She has been charged with the serious assault of a public official and will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

More Stories

court crime editors picks paramedic

Just In

    Armed police swarm NSW street

    Armed police swarm NSW street
    • 19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        Premium Content REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        News Nine of the Southern Downs’ best and brightest have been recognised. Find the full list of names here:

        WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        Premium Content WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        News Southern Downs residents brace themselves for damaging winds and heavy rainfall...

        FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        News Show organisers are gearing up for a welcome return with more rides, new facilities...

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to...