Fun was had by all, including parents, as they marched down the main street in the 2020 Apple & Grape Grand Parade.
Parading in grape festival as true blue Australians

31st Mar 2020 7:56 AM

POZIERES STATE SCHOOL: Staff and students have been very busy since our last write-up in the Primary Ponders.

Fun was had by all, including parents, as they marched down the main street in the 2020 Apple & Grape Grand Parade.

Student and staff outfits proudly represented why we are proud to be Australian. Students made signs that reflected our unique country and our verbal rendition of Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi could be heard from one end of the street to the other, a special thanks to Kuskie Jr.

In the sporting world, four of our athletes had the opportunity to participate at the DD Region Swimming trials, earlier this term. Bindi, Brianna, Levi and Isabella were exemplary ambassadors of our school and our district with many PB’s under their belt and third place for Isabella in butterfly.

Four of our athletes had the opportunity to participate at the DD Region Swimming trials.
We look forward to watching these swimmers develop in the future and do amazing things in the pool.

Moving from the sporting arena into the literate world saw a special visit from an author, Mr Ian McIntosh.

Ian worked with all students from prep to Year 6, teaching them how to become creative writers by allowing their imaginations to run free.

