Panicked Queenslanders flood GPs for vaccination

GPs are facing an mad panic as Queenslanders demand a COVID-19 jab to help protect them from the latest cluster of cases.

Staff are taking calls from more than 10 times the number of people they are able to vaccinate.

The calls are coming from all age groups not just those covered in the Phase 1b rollout.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Queensland chair Bruce Willett said frontroom staff are facing angry desperate patients wanting jab.

Dr Bruce Willett says GPs are being inundated with patient requests for the COVID vaccine. Picture: Tara Croser.

But his surgery in the Moreton region received only 100 vaccines yesterday and they will be gone before lunch today

Doctors are unable to keep in storage doses for the second AstraZeneca vaccines.

"We just hope that more arrive in time for follow-up jabs. We are not sure if the efficacy if the second jab is given outside the 21-day period," Dr Willett said

