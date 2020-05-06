Menu
TO BE ANNOUNCED: The Summit State School plans on holding its school centenary in 2021 as well as a reunion for residents.
Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

Saavanah Bourke
6th May 2020 5:00 AM
IT’S not a matter of what but a matter of when for The Summit State School with its 100-year centenary celebrations currently ‘up in the air’.

Organiser Debbie Wilmot said a date would not be set in stone while the coronavirus pandemic was hanging around.

“The organisers were looking at late August or early September in 2021,” Mrs Wilmot said.

“We had a few initial meetings but those have had to be cancelled.”

From Mrs Wilmot’s understanding, she said a separate reunion for residents of The Summit would coincide with the school’s 100-year celebrations.

“We want to be able to keep everyone in touch,” she said.

“It will be a great way to get everyone together. Some people you may have not seen for 30 or 40 years.

“It will be nice to catch up and keep up to date with everyone.”

The Summit State School P and C president Fiona Magnuffen said advertising for the celebrations would begin once a date was confirmed.

“It is still extremely early days,” she said.

“We still have over 12 months to organise it so once we get through the coronavirus we can get stuck into it.”

Organiser Angelo Giacosa said the celebration was extremely significant to both the school and the community.

“I was a student there for eight years,” he said.

“My grandson now goes to the school.

“It will be something for everyone to look forward to.”

