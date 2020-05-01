Pandemic purchasing: Australia Post handles surge in online orders

Stanthorpe Australia Post are doing what they can to contend with the surge of online orders.

THE past month has been likened to the busy rush leading to Christmas as Australia Post try cope with demand.

It has been an adjustment period for Stanthorpe's Australia Post employees as they, and their colleagues around the country, get accustomed to skyrocketing online purchasing.

"We're seeing a lot more over the counter deliveries, with everyone ordering so much online," Stanthorpe Post Office licensee Jaci Reed said.

"Parcels tend to be a lot bigger too because people are buying things that they'd normally go to the shops for, like wine and office supplies," she said.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 motorbike posties will be retrained across the country to process and deliver parcels as Australia Post sees an unprecedented spike in volume.

Parcel volumes have almost doubled in the last five weeks, up by 80 per cent compared to last year, as more and more householders shop online during self-isolation, Australia Post says.

Demand for letters, meanwhile, is believed to have halved.

Reduced airfreight availability thanks a reduction in passenger planes and the need to prioritise medical supplies has added to the drop, and Australia Post says it can no longer guarantee pre-pandemic delivery speed.

In store, Ms Reed said they've had to make necessary changes too.

"We've had to put in new safety measures at Stanthorpe Post Office for social distancing, so we've got extra signs for this and introduced perspex barriers - and we no longer require a signature for delivery or collection.

"Our customers are grateful that we're open and have been really understanding, which we thank them for," she said.