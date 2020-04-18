Menu
Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party has registered as a political party with the Electoral Commission Queensland ahead of the State Election in October.
Politics

Palmer’s party eyes State vote

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
18th Apr 2020 7:10 AM
The Clive Palmer's United Australia Party has registered as a political party with the Electoral Commission Queensland ahead of the State Election in October.

On April 14, the party was registered with foundation members listed as Clive Palmer, Clive Mensink, Blair Brewster, Martin Brewster, Michael Palmer and Anna Palmer.

Leader Clive Palmer first ran for federal parliament in 2013 for the seat of Fairfax on the Sunshine Coast.

In 2016, Mr Palmer deregistered his party, before declaring his intention to resurrect the party in February 2018.

The party was revived under its original name, the United Australia Party. Mr Palmer stood for the Senate in the 2019

Martin Brewster, a civil engineer who works at Queensland Nickel as a procurement and IT manager, failed to win in Townsville City Council Division 6 seat with just 11.62 per cent of the vote.

The party has active branches in Queensland, with head of the party Clive Palmer as the registered officer, in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, again with Mr Palmer as the registered officer, and Tasmania.

The party registration includes Young Clive Palmer's United Australia Party and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party Women.

