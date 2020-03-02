Pair tasked with spreading festival goodwill

Apple and Grape Goodwill Ambassadors Mary McLucas and Rosy Harslett with the festival mascots.

IN LIEU of the usual Apple and Grape Festival ambassadors the event’s organisers have thought outside the box.

For the first time, the festival has named Goodwill Ambassadors to oversee proceedings.

On Friday night, at the turning on of the lights, those ambassadors were presented to the public.

Rosy Harslett and Mary McLucas have been handed the inaugural role.

“It was very exciting and I felt very proud to take on the position,” Mrs Harslett said.

“Hopefully we’ll do a good job together and be a good team.

“We love promoting goodwill in the community.”

Neither are strangers to the festival.

Both have been involved in some capacity over several years and this year were heavily involved in organising the National Busking Championships.

“I think the role is to encourage more people to be involved in events and to take on more roles.

“It’s about lifting everyone’s spirits,” Mrs Harslett said.

Mrs McLucas said she’s been attending Apple and Grape’s for many years.

“I was a teacher so I was always involved in the float making for the school,” she said.

Mrs Harslett has her own fond memories.

“I can remember my first one and it was when the Morris Dancers would come to the Civic Centre and I got up on the stage with them. I was 20 then and remember it was good fun.”

If given the chance, the pair will wax lyrical about the event.

“I just think this is iconic for Stanthorpe,” Mrs McLucas said.

“Lots of reunions and gatherings happen here.”

While their role will continue for the duration of the festival, most of their work will be done by the end of the week so they can enjoy Saturday and Sunday in Weeroona Park.

“That’s when I want to play up,” Mrs Harslett joked.

“I’ll be in disguise.”