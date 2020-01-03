Paine: Players not always right

Australian captain Tim Paine, pictured at the SCG on Thursday, is not a fan of the four-day Test proposal. Picture: AAP

Tim Paine doesn't like the thought of four-day Tests but he's mindful of the fact players don't always get it right.

Leading stars Paine, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Neil Wagner have spoken out strongly against the proposal, with former Test great Glenn McGrath also adding his weight to the throng of player opposition.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts believes four-day Tests should be seriously considered as the future, while the virtues of cutting a day from the traditional format has also been consistently pushed by former Test captain and ex-CA board member Mark Taylor.

England and New Zealand have also given the move to consider four-day matches their cautious approval.

Paine believes Test players around the world would rise in opposition should the proposal ever get off the tarmac with the ICC. Lyon labelled the concept "ridiculous" on Thursday.

However, the Test skipper acknowledges that players shouldn't be the only group consulted, pointing to the example of pink ball Test cricket, which was opposed by players but has proven a success in growing the game.

"I think (player opposition) should be taken into consideration. (But) I dare say going back six or seven years if you let the players decide on pink ball Test cricket, that probably wouldn't have happened," said Paine.

"There is always going to be some give and take. I think there is some merit to it being in the odd Test like we did with England and Ireland.

Pink ball cricket has proven a hit. Picture: AAP

"But I think the big marquee Test series, the Test championship stuff has to stay five days. I think most players around the world would be in agreeance with that."

Test great Glenn McGrath said pink ball Test cricket was a positive advancement but admits he'd be mortified if match lengths were cut from five to four.

"I'm very much a traditionalist", McGrath told reporters ahead of the Sydney Test, which will be coloured pink on day three for Jane McGrath day.

"I like the game the way it is.

"To me five days is very special and I'd hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward.

"In respects to changing how many days it's played, I'm actually against it. I like the way it is."