Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
News

Pacific Mwy closed after tradie’s ladder sparks huge pile-up

by Greg Stolz, Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash on the M1 after a ladder fell from a tradie's vehicle, causing a major pile-up.

The bike rider is believed to be trapped beneath a car after the crash northbound on the motorway near Exit 71 at Nerang.

 

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was treated for crticial injuries.

It's believed the accident was sparked after a ladder fell from a vehicle.

Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.
Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.

Traffic is in chaos with northbound motorists at 6.40am experiencing 25 minute-delays.

Motorists are being urged to avoid and take exit 69 with the northbound lanes completely closed down at 6.20am.

Originally published as Pacific Mwy closed after tradie's ladder sparks massive pile-up

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks pacific motorway tradie traffic accident traffic delay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs election as it happened

        Premium Content Southern Downs election as it happened

        Politics UPDATE: Southern Downs joins Queensland in sharp One Nation decline.

        ELECTION: Southern Downs residents head to the polls

        Premium Content ELECTION: Southern Downs residents head to the polls

        Politics ‘The people count on them’: After countless election promises, the time has come...

        Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

        Premium Content Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

        Weather More severe storms touch down as voters head to the polls.

        Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

        Premium Content Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

        Crime Police will allege Warwick man shot 35-year-old in the leg before fleeing the...