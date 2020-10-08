Menu
Jesse James Alexander was disqualified from driving for three months.
P-plater at double the limit crashes doing skids

lucy rutherford
8th Oct 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
A P-plater caught more than double the limit crashed his car doing skids on the way home after a drinking session, a court heard.

Jesse James Alexander caused damage to his car after he fishtailed off the road and into a drain.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on September 3 at Glasshouse Mountains.

'Shaken' kids relieved when drink drive mum stopped

Man who can't stay off the road edges closer to jail

"He (Alexander) had lost control of the vehicle whilst fishtailing," he said.

The court heard Alexander had travelled to the wrong side of the road in his ute and into a drain.

Police arrived and found Alexander in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition.

The court heard Alexander told police he had been doing skids on the way home and had been drinking for a couple of hours before the crash.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.110.

Alexander pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving.

He was the holder of a provisional licence.

Self represented, Alexander told the court he was a tiling apprentice.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist disqualified Alexander for three months and fined him $600.

Mr Stjernqvist told him to go to the Department of Transport to get his licence back once the three months were finished.

"When you do, try not to draw attention to yourself," he said.

