Ozzy’s heartbreaking health diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne, 71, has revealed he is suffering with Parkinson's in an emotional new interview alongside his wife, Sharon.

Osbourne told Good Morning America said he found out about the Parkinson's after he suffered a fall last year and had to undergo surgery for it.

"I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of …" he said before looking to his wife to finish his sentence.

"It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's," Sharon Osbourne said. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does effect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

Ozzy Osbourne (L) and Sharon Osbourne. Picture: Getty

Ozzy Osbourne insisted he was "far from" his deathbed, despite media speculations. He said he felt like he needed to be open about his health issues with the public.

"To hide something is hard - you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses," he said. "I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's."

English rock band Black Sabbath arriving at Adelaide Airport in 1971 (L-r) John (Ozzy) Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Picture: Supplied

His children, Kelly and Jack, who has multiple sclerosis, also spoke out about their fears around their dad's health.

"Jack saw it first and then I saw it. It's really strange how this works because there are some days where I will walk in the house and I'm like: 'There's absolutely nothing wrong with him,'" she said. "And then you come back the next day and nothing has happened but it's like he can't feel his arm and he can't get off the couch. The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.

From left, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in 2008. Picture: AP

"The only thing I know when it comes to my dad is, what can I do to make him smile? And I know that going to the studio makes him happy," she said. "I got him up and got him to the studio but that's all I did. The rest was him."

Osbourne plans to take the new album on tour when he is well enough.

"I want to see my people. It's like - I miss them so much," he said of his fans.

On New Year's Day, Kelly Osbourne slammed reports that her father's death was imminent, calling the news "utter bullsh*t".

"Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his 'death bed' sometimes the media makes me sick!!!

"It's no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F**K on this is utter bullsh*t," she said.