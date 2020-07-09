OzTag surges ahead with positive outlook for 2020

GAME ON: Stanthorpe’s OzTag season is looking promising as officials vow to give players an opportunity to compete.

OZTAG: After months on the sidelines, Stanthorpe’s committed OzTag players have been given reassurance the popular competition will go ahead in 2020.

A junior and senior season is expected to kick off in early September, after coronavirus restrictions were relaxed enough for organisers to commit to the competition.

Queensland OzTag regional manager Robbie Russell said this year’s season would be run with officials from Stanthorpe Gremlins.

“With their season not going ahead, we want to give those kids something to do as well as our regular players,” he said.

“This year it is going to be a bit more difficult, as we aren’t going to be coming out and doing the usual clinics at schools.

“So, we are going to have to rely on our venue manager because we don’t have the face-to-face contact with the kids to let them know it’s on.”

Stanthorpe OzTag are expected to run a 12-week season, with finals for competitive and social divisions in early December.

Russell is hopeful the cancellation of the rugby league and junior soccer season will see more children wanting to play the sport.

“Our junior numbers have been growing steadily in the past three years,” he said.

“We have over 30 teams of juniors, so nearly 300 kids and upwards of 200 seniors.

“Word is definitely getting out there and every year we see new kids coming back and enjoying the sport.”

With mixed, non-contact teams, Russell said the inclusive sport was one readily enjoyed by all those who played.

“There’s definitely no tackle. It’s very similar (to rugby league) but a non-contact version, so kids love it and it’s very inclusive for boys and girls,” he said.

“It takes the fear factor away for girls who thrive in this game.

“It’s all about inclusiveness, whether you’re a boy or a girl, fit or unfit, the game lends itself to people whether you have some form of ability.”

The Thursday afternoon and night competition will kick-off in early September. For more information on the season, head to Stanthorpe OzTag.