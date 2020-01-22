Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

Southern Downs Youth Citizen of the Year Ben Armbruster with dad Scott, mum Shannon and swimming coach Gail Smail.

SUCCESS in and out of the pool has landed a Stanthorpe teenager a prestigious Australia Day accolade.

Ben Armbruster’s talents in the swimming pool are no secret, but that, coupled with his community and volunteer work, has seen him named Southern Downs Youth Citizen of the Year.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” Ben said.

“I kind of knew what I do in representing Stanthorpe at big meets means a lot to the locals but this was a surprise.

“Obviously I’m pretty excited.”

Armbruster found out on Monday that he’d received the award and says his parents Shannon and Scott were “over the moon”.

According to Southern Downs Regional Council, his volunteer work at Blue Light discos, school fundraising events and cancer council initiatives, makes him even more worthy of the award.

While he has “no clue” who put his name forward, he’ll proudly accept.

“It’s really an honour. I’m very proud to be named youth citizen of the year.”

Armbruster will spend Australia Day morning doing what he does best, in the pool, competing in the triathlon.

Warwick's Sandra Head has been named Southern Downs Citizen of the Year.

Mum, Shannon, said the family was thrilled to receive the news of the win.

“It’s been such a huge year, so many miles travelled, but it’s been an amazing year for Ben,” she said.

“In the last few months, Ben has qualified for the Australian Age Swimming Championships, the Australian Open Swimming Championships and the trials for the Tokyo Olympics, so 2020 will be even bigger.”

Warwick’s Sandra Head was named Southern Downs Citizen of the Year

Ms Head is an active member of a number of community groups and spreads her time across the Southern Downs Community Crisis Support Group, the Warwick Bridge Club, the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise and Warwick Friends of BUSHkids.

Sandra’s extensive experience in early childcare education has steered her towards volunteer work with BUSHkids.

The 2020 Australia Day Awards winners will be recognised together at two ceremonies.

Warwick Town Hall will host an event on Sunday from 9am to 10am followed by an event at Stanthorpe’s Weeroona Park from 4-5pm.