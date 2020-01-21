Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has blown a 4-1 second set lead to slump to a third consecutive first-round grand slam loss – with her tennis comeback taking another blow.
Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has blown a 4-1 second set lead to slump to a third consecutive first-round grand slam loss – with her tennis comeback taking another blow.
Sport

Over and out? Depressing Sharapova slump hits new low

by Leo Schlink
21st Jan 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Maria Sharapova's depressing grand slam slump has continued with a third consecutive first-round loss at the majors.

The former world No.1 blew a 4-1 second-set lead to tumble to a 6-3 6-4 defeat to Croat 19th seed Donna Vekic.

The 2008 Melbourne Park champion had departed the opening round in a major only six times in 57 majors since 2003.

But her now trademark serving woes continued as Vekic plundered the Russian's second delivery to break four times in the 81-minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Now ranked 145th in the world, Sharapova fell in the first round at Wimbledon and the US Open last season and needed a wildcard to compete at Melbourne Park.

Winner of five majors, Sharapova has been routinely bothered by shoulder soreness.

Her last grand slam title came at the 2014 French Open.

Since then, she has missed eight majors through injury and a ban over the use of a banned medication.

australian open donna vekic maria sharapova

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba councillor slams Premier's pipeline plan

        premium_icon Toowoomba councillor slams Premier's pipeline plan

        Council News A TOOWOOMBA councillor has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plan to fast-track the Warwick to Wivenhoe pipeline, saying the TRC had not been consulted.

        Investigation underway after Allora man’s death

        premium_icon Investigation underway after Allora man’s death

        News Police are appealing for assistance after a crash in Deuchar.

        Council provide dam updates after weekend downpour

        premium_icon Council provide dam updates after weekend downpour

        News Southern Downs Regional Council provide updates on dam levels.

        NAMED: More than 60 people to appear in Stanthorpe Court

        premium_icon NAMED: More than 60 people to appear in Stanthorpe Court

        News More than 60 people are set to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.