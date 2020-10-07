'OUTRAGEOUS': Man sent back to jail for DV breach

A man has been sent back to jail after breaching a domestic violence order while on parole.

JUST days after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars after what a magistrate has described as an "outrageous, complete disregard" of a court order.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

He appeared in court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House after he was taken into custody on Friday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police received calls of a heated verbal argument that was escalating.

When police arrived they saw the man and the aggrieved together and were calm.

They both said they were aware there was a no contact condition on the domestic violence order.

The man told police he was trying to get away from the aggrieved but had nowhere else to go and no money.

Sgt Klaassen told the court at the time the man was on parole after being dealt with in court last week for similar offending.

Duty lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court the man had intended to return home to Mackay but struggled with finances to get a ticket.

She said the man suffered from PTSD and paranoid schizophrenia and was remorseful for his actions.

Ms Olafsson said there was no physical violence involved in the breach

Acting Magistrate Kay Philipson took into account the man's plea of guilty and the fact the breaches happened just days after he was dealt with for similar offending.

"Domestic violence orders are made for a purpose," she said.

Ms Philipson also took into account the man had been in the Bundaberg Watch House on remand since Friday.

She warned the man that if he continued to breach domestic violence orders he would find himself spending longer times in custody.

The man was sentenced to two months' imprisonment with an immediate parole eligibility.