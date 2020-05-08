Menu
Two men will face trial over the allegation they fatally assaulted Aaron Marks.
Crime

OUT ON BAIL: Trial delayed for accused killers

Liana Turner
7th May 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 8th May 2020 4:49 AM
TWO men charged over an alleged fatal assault in Ballina have been granted bail.

Bradley Presbury, 23 and Justin Anderson, 26, had both been previously remanded in custody since their arrest over the death of Iluka man Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks, previously from the Sunshine Coast, had been visiting Ballina when he was found critically injured on a River St footpath early on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

The 38-year-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died three days later.

Mr Presbury and Mr Anderson were later arrested and both have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

 

Aaron Marks, 38, died in hospital after an alleged brutal attack in Ballina in 2018.
Mr Presbury is also expected to defend a charge of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The pair had been scheduled to face trial from June 1 this year, but many cases have been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A trial is now expected to run from March 15 next year and readiness hearings have been listed for December 17 and March 5.

Mr Presbury was granted bail when his matter went before Lismore District Court on Tuesday.

His bail conditions require him to report to Ballina Police Station daily, to live with his father in the Ballina area.

He will be subject to a curfew between 6pm and 7am and cannot leave home at any time unless accompanied by his father.

$500 was to be entered into a bail security agreement on his behalf.

Mr Anderson, granted bail on Monday, must live with his mother and is required to report to police in Wardell three times a week.

Aside from reporting to police, he's not to leave home except for legal or medical appointments and then, he must be in the company of his mother or her partner.

Both men must refrain from taking drugs, unless prescribed by a doctor, must not approach any Crown witness and must give police the details of any phone they intend to use.

