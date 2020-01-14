Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
Your Story

Australian bushfires: Our Pompeii Moment

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2020 1:19 PM

The dreadful bushfire scenes coming out of Kangaroo Island, New South Wales and Victoria and the footage of drought stricken Queensland and New South Wales make me think of what it must have been like to have lived ignorantly, if uneasily, in ancient Pompeii.

Having somehow becoming used to the threat from Vesuvius, each Pompeiian must have reached a point in those final days when the rumblings became unbearable, and then terrifying, which is when they finally fled.

Australians are fleeing a different kind of Vesuvius. Instead of lava and pumice stone, we are running from climate change.

We are not learning invaluable lessons and we keep making the same mistakes, which will be our undoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        News Crowds both old and young were on the edge of their seat at a special school holiday movie screening this morning.

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended

        Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        premium_icon Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        Business Winemaker chats McWilliam’s collapse and the crushing impact of drought and hail on...

        WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        premium_icon WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        News RESIDENTS reveal true toll of drought, turning off water meters, filling up pots...