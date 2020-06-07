OUR HUMBLE HERO: James Massey awarded an OAM

BIG HONOUR: New OAM James Massey (middle) stands with Pedro Curr (left) and Garry Tutt (right).

BIG HONOUR: New OAM James Massey (middle) stands with Pedro Curr (left) and Garry Tutt (right).

FOR 40 years’, James Massey’s wife and four sons watched him walk out the door, not knowing the magnitude of the fire he fought or if he would even come back.

As Sugarloaf’s rural fire brigade’s first officer, it was a decision Mr Massey didn’t chose lightly but one he did with a steadfast conviction to the community he had chosen to love and protect over four decades ago.

It was a sacrifice that wasn’t unseen, and today, the Australian community has returned their appreciation as Mr Massey becomes our region’s latest Order of Australia recipient.

The honour is one the humble firefighter and community member, said was carved out for him in his DNA.

“My mother was the person who got disabled parking for Australia, my grandfather was the deputy lord mayor of Brisbane and leader of the opposition,” he said.

“Without a doubt, they were great role models and they gave themselves over to their community.”

The Queen’s Birthday acknowledgment was something Mr Massey said he would take proudly on the behalf on his family — both blood and those within his firefighting ranks.

Over the last year, their contribution to keeping Stanthorpe from the grips of disaster, not once but three times, had brought them a national spotlight.

Rural Fire Brigade Secretary James Massey has been a member in the Rural Fire Service since 1973.

Almost eight months on, Mr Massey can still remember the exact time his crew was sent out to battle the unprecedented September bushfires.

“It was around 2.50pm on Friday because I was at the depot ready to drive the school bus and I couldn’t go out with my men and women,” he said.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about them.

“When they came back to the shed at around 3am, I was still awake waiting for them, that’s my responsibility — to make sure they’re OK.”

In the week following, Mr Massey was responsible for running air operations to dampen the blaze — a widespread devastation that could have been much worse if not for firey’s quick action.

“I think one of the biggest things that came out of it was that people hadn’t realised how important all of this was,” he said.

And as people grew more aware to their lifesaving efforts, Mr Massey was also blown away by the level of support that was rallied for the region’s rural fireys.

“As group treasurer, to see what has been handed to us just been absolute phenomenal,” he said.

“From people sending money from Scotland to people in Brisbane who don’t know us from a bar of soap.

“It’s a wonderful wonderful thing — It makes you feel though you really are valued.”

It was those small signs of thanks, which had catapulted today’s worthy honour and reminded Mr Massey of the reason he continued to don his orange scrubs and fight.

We’re not heroes,” he said, choking up.

“We just work as teams and pull together. We do it because we care for our community.”