Crime

OUCH: Teen bitten by police dog in manhunt

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Mar 2021 9:07 AM
A TEENAGER was bitten on the butt by a police dog after being sniffed out unintentionally just hours after breaking into a home.

About 3.45am Monday morning, police were initially called to a domestic violence incident at Vincent where a man had run from a home.

The police dog squad was called and commenced a track of the man, but the pooch instead sniffed out 15-year-old hiding in long grass at Vincent State Primary School.

The dog went for the teen and bit him on the buttocks.

Townsville District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the bite was "very minor" and paramedics were called.

Police searched the teenager and found gloves, scissors, a mask, and a mobile phone stolen from a break-in on Frank St earlier in the night.

The juvenile was charged with trespass on school property, possession of house break-in implement, possession of utensils and burglary.

The man wanted over the initial domestic violence offence is still on the run.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as OUCH: Teen bitten by police dog in manhunt

