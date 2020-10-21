Menu
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

Ipswich Queensland Times

