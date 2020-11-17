Origin fans ‘completely robbed’ of best seats in the house

A State of Origin decider is one of the most sought-after sporting events in Australia, but one Brisbane couple who bought four tickets early believe they are now $840 out of pocket due to the postponement of the game.

Tracie and Brian Franco bought four diamond-class seats at Suncorp Stadium at $265 each through Ticketek, but due to the pandemic the game was postponed.

They then received a message saying their tickets would be honoured but changes may occur to seating.

But the couple say they believe their tickets are now bronze tickets valued at $55 and have not been paid back the difference - moving from up close and personal to the top tier of Suncorp Stadium.

Originally in section 319 in row 23, the pair have now been allocated seats in section 603, row 64.

"What really teed me off is, they've shoved us up the back, and they're reselling the tickets we purchased," Ms Franco said.

"I feel I have been completely robbed… I have contacted Ticketek on two occasions and the NRL on an occasion also, with the game (on) Wednesday I wanted to have this matter resolved prior."

Diamond seats are now selling for $300.

Brian Franco and wife Tracie bought diamond tickets early but have been consigned to the top tiers after the coronavirus postponement. Picture: Richard Gosling

"My eyes are shocking, even up close I can't see, I would be spending the whole night watching the big screen, I may as well be watching from home and defeats the purpose of buying the expensive tickets," she said.

"I actually got online on Monday - I could buy tickets in section 319 where I was originally for $300."

While they support the wrong team (the Blues) the southern state will need as much support as they can get as they battle in the decider tomorrow night.

In an email to Ms Franco, an NRL supporter liaison said seating capacities and configurations had changed to ensure the event is COVID-Safe.

"The NRL accept that some patrons may have been moved from their original seat allocation, however at no stage has the category of seat changed, only the availability of the seat," the staff member wrote.

"Now there are no crowd restrictions, some seats that were originally allocated but then removed from the event to be COVID-Safe were made available again.

"Again, we accept that these changes may have impacted you, however the key priority in these decisions is the safety of the community."

The NRL was contacted for comment.

Originally published as Origin fans 'completely robbed' of best seats in the house