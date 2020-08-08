Menu
Two people at the centre of a planned sit-in on the Story Bridge today have been revealed as a Supreme Court judge ordered it should not go ahead.
News

Organisers named as court blocks bridge sit-in

by Kay Dibben
8th Aug 2020 11:41 AM
A Supreme Court judge has made an order preventing a mass planned sit-in protest on Brisbane's Story Bridge today, after an urgent application by the Attorney-General.

Justice Peter Applegarth ordered that two alleged protest organisers, Jarrah Kershaw and Laura Harland, must not attend or encourage others to attend the bridge sit-in.

The order prohibits them from interfering with the access to public rights of way on the Story Bridge.

That includes by blocking vehicle and pedestrian access to the Story Bridge, unreasonably obstructing the road on the bridge and all surrounding roads.

Protesters and police face off at the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel in June. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
After a hearing that began at 8.20am, the judge ordered the organisers to post messages about the court injunction on the Refugee Action Collective Queensland's website and Facebook and their own personal Facebook sites.

The order allows organisers to say that another sit-in is organised for next Saturday.

The organisers were ordered to post the messages as soon as practicable after 10.30am today.

Mr Kershaw and Ms Harland were not served notice of today's injunction application hearing.

The judge ordered the two alleged organisers could be served with today's orders by text.

Originally published as Organisers named as court blocks bridge sit-in

