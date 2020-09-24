Menu
Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Politics

Organisation sticks the boot into Katter’s party

Caitlan Charles
24th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
The Boot Brisbane organisation has accused Katter's Australian Party of ripping off its name and slogan in a bid to outdo its political opponents.

Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates said the Katters had used its registered business name as media branding without authorisation in a "brazen" attempt to gain political advantage over rival party North Queensland First.KAP this week has used the words Boot Brisbane in a Facebook campaign about creating a new state.

This comes after NQ First outlined a detailed plan for North Queensland's ­secession from southeast Queensland.

"While we acknowledge the years of the KAP's vocal support of the creation of a North Queensland state, they have not provided a clear pathway to statehood as we had advocated and in particular as to the means to cause the Queensland ­government to initiate the process," Mr Bates said.

KAP leader Robbie Katter said the party was appreciative of Boot Brisbane's effort to progress the cause of a ­separate state.

