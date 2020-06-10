Organisation react to community struggles and call off appeal

Chair of the Blue Care Support Committee John Morrison and Stanthorpe Blue Care service manager Marina Klemm.

THINGS might be a little lean at Stanthorpe Blue Care this year with the organisation opting to forgo their annual appeal.

The aged, disability and community care organisation say they’ve reacted to the plight of the Granite Belt and won’t seek public money in 2020.

“Normally by this time of year people would have received an appeal letter coming out from the local centre,” Chair of the Blue Care Support Committee John Morrison said.

“Even prior to the Covid happenings we had decided not to do it this year.

“There’s been drought, bushfires and the general state of the community isn’t great.

“The community need to know we’re still here, still working as hard as ever though.

“If anyone still wishes to make a donation then by all means do so,” he said.

Tens of thousands of dollars has been raised by the Stanthorpe community over the years which has gone into local projects.

“The appeal has been going on as long as I can remember. Probably since the centre has been here which is 1972 I think.

“Going right back, I think there was about $250,000 raised by the community to actually build this facility.

“That’s why we keep it local. If it’s raised locally and spent locally, people respond much better.”

Blue Care’s Stanthorpe, Warwick and Goondiwindi Service Manager Marina Klemm said it has been a trying time for the area and they’ve acted accordingly.

“The appeal has been a credit to the committee and a credit to the local community,” Ms Klemm said.

“We appreciate the amount of generosity we’ve had and we’ve got to look at what’s happening in the local community.

“We’ve had the fires, the drought which is ongoing and then impact of coronavirus as well. “So we’ve got to look at the whole picture of the local community.

“It’s going to stall us in being able to do tremendous things but the work will carry on,” she said.

The respite centre hasn’t been operational through the pandemic but Blue Care hope to reopen it in July.

Mr Morrison also took the time to flag that a unit at the facility is coming up for sale very shortly.

“A lot of people aren’t actually aware they’re here.

“It’s a great little community they have there,” he said.