Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

HOPEFUL: Business owners remain optimistic for the new year.

BUSINESS owners are filled with fresh optimism heading into the new year, relieved to see a year filled with devastation come to a close.

It was a challenging year for the Southern Downs tourism industry, facing bushfires, the prolonged effects of drought and consequent negative publicity from these disasters.

The Granite Belt Brewery owner Dee Davenport is happy to see the end of 2019, and is looking forward to a fresh start this year.

“You really do notice a difference with the drought,” she said.

“Bushfires were another thing on top of that.

“I would be lying if I said it hasn’t affected us financially.

Granite Belt Brewery owner Dee Davenport.

“We are down by a long way compared to last year – we are normally around 100 per cent occupancy over that Christmas and New Year period.

“Right now, we are sitting at about 30 per cent,” Mrs Davenport said.

Despite the difficult period, the community continues to band together, remaining positive for the year ahead.

Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot said she had noticed a renewed community spirit.

“Everybody is trying to do their best and support each other,” she said.

Carol Power Hats, Clothing and Craft owner Carol Power said she appreciated her customers’ support.

“The people who have come through my store have been absolutely wonderful,” she said.

“I cannot say enough about the people who are coming through and supporting our district at this time of need.

“There are so many beautiful people out there. The glass is half full, not half empty.”

As the drought bites, the region is becoming more reliant upon the success of the tourism industry.

“Because agriculture isn’t what it usually is, we are relying on that tourism to keep us going,” Mrs Davenport said.

Ms Wilmot agreed, wanting to see the tourism industry flourish to put some desperately needed dollars into the community.

Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot.

“We need a big tourism push in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. That is where a lot of our tourists come from,” she said.

Ms Wilmot’s prayers might just have been answered, with the Southern Downs Regional Council announcing a multimillion-dollar tourism recovery package, to attract visitors back to the region.

The package is jointly funded by the Federal and Queensland Government under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Since the September bushfires on the Granite Belt, SDRC has been working closely with a range of State Government departments to represent the region’s tourism businesses.

The exact details of the package and initiatives are yet to be finalised, with the Southern Downs set to receive $1.5 million of funding for investment in tourism recovery projects, as well as being included in a package featuring $1.5 million for tourism marketing and $500,000 for industry recovery officers.

Councillor for economic development, regional promotion and tourism, Rod Kelly, said the funding from the State and Federal Governments came at a critical time for the region.

“It will help encourage more visitors to our region and support our tourism businesses,” Mr Kelly said.

“In addition to this funding, SDRC has been working closely with the regional tourism organisation (RTO), Southern Queensland Country Tourism and Granite Belt Wine and Tourism to implement strategies and marketing campaigns to help attract visitors to the region.”

Councillor for Economic Development, Regional Promotion and Tourism Rod Kelly.

He said SDRC has been working tirelessly to bust myths about the region, promoting the fact that the Southern Downs area will be continuing to welcome visitors.

“In 2019 many tourism operators reported to us that visitors had cancelled bookings due to the perception that the region was unsafe from the bushfires or that we’d run out of water.

“As locals, we know how untrue this is,” Mr Kelly said.

SDRC has used advertising campaigns to specifically target key visitor markets in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

“Tourism continues to play a key role in the cultural vibrancy and economic stability of the Southern Downs and Granite Belt,” Mr Kelly said.

“As the frontline in delivering wonderful visitor experiences, I want to thank all of our tourism businesses and event organisers for their passion for the region and hard work during this tough year.

“In 2020 we look forward to continuing to deliver on our Tourism Strategy across our five strategic priorities: facilitate and develop quality products, events and experiences; invest in infrastructure; enhance regional promotion; build a skilled workforce; and build effective industry partnerships.”