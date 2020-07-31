Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The social media pile-on may be satisfying but it achieves nothing.
The social media pile-on may be satisfying but it achieves nothing.
Opinion

OPINION: Don’t waste time being angry at virus fools

Christian Berechree
31st Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE alleged actions of two young women could undo all the hard work Queenslanders have done to contain coronavirus spread.

This absolutely should make our blood boil.

We have cheered and congratulated each other as case numbers dwindled and our gruelling social distancing efforts paid off.

All for it to be put at risk by two people who, according to police, seem to think the rules don't apply to them.

At this point, however, as satisfying as it may be, the social media pile-on achieves little.

The allegations against the women have been widely reported, and it's now for the courts to decide what happens next.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.
Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.

All we can do now is double down and make sure the threat is brought under firm control.

Tinana Vet Surgey is to be commended for closing its doors at the slightest hint of a virus risk.

It's unfortunate how quickly the potential spread of this disease reached our region once again but it just goes to show how real the ongoing danger is.

Now, more than ever, there is no excuse for complacency.

As bitterly frustrated as it makes us, coronavirus is well and truly back in Queensland.

Let's not waste too much time on being angry with those who made that happen.

Instead, let's be grateful for the heroic efforts of our police at the borders and our health professionals carrying out contact tracing.

Most importantly, let's continue doing our part to minimise the spread.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fchealth fcopinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        premium_icon ‘It’s up to you’: Urgent plea to stop second wave

        Health Queensland could easily find itself amid a terrifying second wave of COVID-19 if people don’t take responsibility for their own future, the state’s chief doctor...

        Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        premium_icon Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

        Politics LNP set to secure narrow victory in Qld’s October state election

        300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        premium_icon 300% spike: Woman collapses after huge wait for test

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        Fury at travellers mounts as Warwick prepares for worst

        premium_icon Fury at travellers mounts as Warwick prepares for worst

        Health Mayor warns community to stay Covid-safe as masks fly off the shelves.