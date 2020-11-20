OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

HAPPINESS ABOUND: At the Happy Pig Farm, visitors could treat themselves to exciting encounters like this.

FARMERS are the backbone of our region, but how many times have you woken up to the sound of a rooster or got your hands dirty?

This National Ag Day, Warwick Daily News wants you to experience the life of a farmer first-hand.

From farm stays, agritourism and farm gate stalls, here are some of the best ways to connect with Southern Downs farmers.

KELVIN FALLS FAMILY FARM

Nestled between waterfalls and cascading creeks, Andrew and Rowena O’Dea’s sustainable family farm, Kelvin Falls, is all about promoting agriculture knowledge.

Mainly farming cattle, the introduction of renewable energy has also helped “supplement our income and provide a stable, reliable cash flow during droughts and market downturns”, according to the family.

They also provide a farmstay on their more than 50-year-old property.

For more information, head to their website or Airbnb .

GRANITE BELT CHRISTMAS FARM

A farm with a festive flair, The Frasers have the agritourism experience perfected.

Whether it’s wandering through the fields of real Christmas trees or letting your kids play with Santa’s helpers, a visit here will help a business on the recovery from drought and bushfire.

For more information, head here.

GLENEDEN FAMILY FARM AND BULLOCK TEAM

Regenerative farmers near Maryvale, Rohan Morris and his family, are dedicated to providing more information about the benefits of holistic farming.

The family is run off their feet with historic and educational displays, food deliveries and camping.

The team even offer Willing Workers On Organic Farms (WWOOF) when available to share the love of rural life with those interested to learn.

For more information, head here.

BESTBROOK FARMSTAY

Just next door, another farm visit opportunity awaits at Maryvale in Bestbrook.

Owner Ray Vincent has suffered through Jobkeeper stresses, Cunningham closures and drought, but is still dedicated to providing a memorable experience to visitors.

Free farm stay activities include animal feeding, milking cows, making butter and whip cracking.

For more information, head here.

PICTURE PERFECT: Bestbrook Mountain Resort is ready for farm visits.

BRAESIDE

If you’re after a farmstay with glamour and history, then this Crystal Mountain property is for you.

The fully restored, 145-year old heritage listed homestead is home to a working beef cattle property, hosting a herd of Charolais and Droughtmaster breeders.

The Richards also boast an acclaimed garden, mixing horticulture and agriculture with ease.

For more information, head here.

HAPPY PIG FARM

Owners Paul and Gail Gillis successfully turned a retirement hobby farm into much more at their Stanthorpe property.

Offering market stall, farmstays and tours, the pair in their 70s love to employ the motto of “Good Life, Good Food, Good Company” to spread the good word of agritourism.

They even recently starting running NDIS farm stays.

For more information, head here.

ALOOMBA LAVENDER FARM

Tere and Peter Bonner turned a love of lavender in a success story.

Their lavender farm in Liston not only offer tours, but also camping, a cafe, B&B and store.

Closed during the pandemic, the farm needs your support now more than ever.

For more information, head here.

SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS: Tere and Peter Bonner and their Aloomba Lavender farm. Photo Linden Morris / Stanthorpe Border Post

ECHO VALLEY FARM

This Goomburra family farm, operated by the Breens, may be better known for its ethical produce and plate-to-paddock sales, but that’s not all it does.

The farm will also run tours on occasions, with one occurring this weekend.

It highlights the benefits of ethical, regenerative farming practices and helps open the door for produce transparency between farmers and consumers.

Fore more information about their next tour, head here.

EASTERN COLOUR STRAWBERRY FARM

This Granite Belt farm has recently capitalised on the excitement of “pick-your-own” events.

Welcoming families to head down and a snag some fresh produce, director Nathan Baronio said the move was about educating people where their food came from.

For more information, head here.

SUTTON’S FARM

A household name for a reason, this family-run apple farm has turned hard work into a tasty Southern Downs staple.

David and Ros Sutton purchased the traditional apple and stone fruit orchard in 1994, but after years of refining their manufacturing the pair came together to turn their apple farm into a renowned cafe.

Now the Thulimbah spot is well-known for its mammoth apple pies and large variety of ciders and juices.

For more information, head here.