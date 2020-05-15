OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Trade extremely slow

MANY people are still required to go to work during the coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning on the Granite Belt.

A Stanthorpe hairdresser said she couldn’t believe her line of work was considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mansara Hair Design owner Sara Burton said although her work was considered essential, she may as well have closed the business, as customers hadn’t realised it was still open.

“We always had one person here just in case we had someone walk in,” Mrs Burton said.

“There was that initial announcement that you were only allowed a 30-minute appointment – I think that led people to believe that we were shut when we weren’t.”

Mrs Burton said business was extremely slow.

“Even though we were open we were probably down half in business,” she said.

“We were seeing one maybe two customers a day.

“We just rode through it.”

As clients were “spaced out” and the salon was “sterilised within an inch of its life”, business continues as close to normal as possible.

“We are very cautious with how we space everybody out,” Mrs Burton said.

“We are lucky enough to be able to have a big enough space to do that.”

As restrictions begin to relax in the coming weeks, Mrs Burton is confident her clients will begin to return.

“People have stayed away for a good four to six weeks,” she said.

“People adopted a good, commonsense approach during this time and if they were sick they wouldn’t come in.”

“We can take baked beans off the menu now for a little while,” she laughed.

“We are really looking forward to having all of our clients back in again.”

Do you know someone who has become a frontline essential worker? Let us know by emailing editor@borderpost.com.au