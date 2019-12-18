OP score shocks students

Stanthorpe State High School graduate Annie Zhong and St Joseph’s School graduate Hannah Debnam both scored an OP1. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

STANTHORPE graduates had plenty of reasons to celebrate as OP results were released last week.

St Joseph's School had 40 per cent of students receive an OP1-5 and 100 per cent of students receive an OP1-10.

Stanthorpe State High School had 33 per cent of students receive an OP1-5, 10 per cent above the Queensland average of 22 per cent.

St Joseph's School captain and school dux Hannah Debnam, and Stanthorpe State High School student Annie Zhong placed in the top 535 students out of 18,000 in the state, both scoring an OP1.

"I couldn't believe it, I was really shocked," Hannah said.

"I was hoping for below a 5, that's what I had been working towards, but I was pretty shocked to get a 1," she said.

Annie said the nerves kept her up until midnight, hitting the refresh button to check her result online.

"I was expecting an OP2, so a 1 was a bit of a surprise," Annie said.

"I couldn't have done it without the teachers, and the sacrifices they made for me," she said.

St Joseph's School principal Andrew Kendall said he was exceptionally proud of all the Year 12s for their outstanding performances this year.

"Deputy principal Matthew Brown's leadership of the secondary students this year has been brilliant, and he also deserves much credit for the success," Mr Kendall said.

This year was the final time graduates received an OP score.

Year 12 students will now receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), in the biggest shake-up to the Queensland system since the OP was introduced in 1992.

"Overall I think our cohort did really well, considering we are the last OP students to go through," Annie said.

"I think we have gone out with a bang, which was what I really wanted."

Annie is off to Sydney in the new year with hopes of attending The University of New South Wales, where she will study a Bachelor of Business and a Bachelor of Information Systems.

Hannah is enjoying a gap year in the Australian Navy before commencing her Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in chemistry.