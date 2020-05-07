Online learning to continue post-pandemic

OLGC Catholic Primary School Gatton's classroom have looked a bit different in recent weeks, with classes moving online.

THE news children were heading back to school this month has been welcome relief for many parents, but it's also exciting for teachers.

At Our Lady of Good Counsel primary school in Gatton, principal Nathan Haley said teachers were looking forward to seeing their students face to face again.

"One of the things that teachers have regularly commented on is they actually missed the face-to-face contact," Mr Haley said.

"That's why a lot of them have taken on this profession is that they love working with the students, they love taking them on that learning journey.

"I know that a lot of them have missed having that regular contact with them."

The catholic primary school will follow State Government guidance, with prep and Year 1 students to return to class next Monday, followed by Years 2 to 6 on May 26.

The online learning program had been a success but Mr Haley said bringing the youngest years back first was a positive step, because they would benefit most from the face-to-face learning.

"I was really impressed with the way that embraced the need for change and the collaboration between the staff to make it successful was certainly outstanding in that regard," he said.

Each classroom took a different approach to handling online learning, with students splitting their time between video calls, and old-fashioned textbook and notepad work, before uploading images of their work to their teachers.

The success of the online learning meant Mr Haley was excited to continue to use elements of the program when classes resumed.

"There's lots of positives that have come out of it," he said.

"Even when you've got children away sick … all staff are now aware of how to capture a live lesson - they can do that quite easily, save the lesson as a file and provide that child access at a later stage."

He said the school was also considering recording lessons to allow children to revise.

Mr Haley also thanked parents for their work to make the online learning process smooth, and said the feedback from them had been "very positive".