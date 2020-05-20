Online classes prove challenging for dancers

COMING SOON: MMStudios-Dance owner Michaela Sabburg hopes to return to her studio next month.

DANCERS are looking forward to getting back into the step of things, with promising signs of studios to soon be reopening.

While online classes has been blessing during lockdown, MMStudios-Dance owner Michaela Sabburg is looking forward to being back in the comforts of her own studio.

Sabburg said she is grateful for her classes to have continued online during this time, however it isn’t something the studio will be continuing long term.

“Even though this way of teaching is starting to feel a little bit more normal it is getting harder each week to keep the teachers and students motivated,” Sabburg said.

Sabburg said running her dance classes online via Zoom has come with many challenges.

“Families are having to schedule their home lives around dance class.

“It makes it a bit tricky when your trying to dance from your loungeroom.”

She said the communication and connection between students and teachers just isn’t the same.

“It is very difficult to be teaching dance one-on-one online.

“Obviously timing and musicality is a huge aspect in dance – we have been struggling with internet lag and the delays the kids have.

“It makes it really hard because the timing is off and then they forget what comes next.”

She said the plan for her studio to reopen for classes in stage two of the road map to easing restrictions is looking ‘hopeful’.

“With the way everything is going Monday, June 15 will be our opening date,” Sabburg said.

“We were lucky to have so much family support during this time and are looking forward to picking up where we left off.”

With online methods have not been entirely practical, Sabburg said it has provided her students with some new opportunities.

“It has given them the chance to learn from different choreographers and teachers.

“Many of the students have been entering national online dance competitions with their own choreography,” she said.

As soon as permitted, Sabburg said the doors to her studio will reopen.

“Without the support of our families we wouldn’t of been able to manage to keep the classes going and pay our teachers so I am truly grateful or that.”