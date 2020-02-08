Ongoing drought a concern for Southern Downs’ rare species

UNIQUE ECOSYSTEM: Martin Fingland from Geckos Wildlife with a rare Rufous Bettong who has been run out of the region due to agriculture.

THE SOUTHERN DOWNS is known among wildlife conservationists for its unique ecosystems but there are growing fears drought could be putting those habitats, and their threatened species, in peril.

A “halfway house” to coastal and open plains wildlife, home to rich soil and typically high rainfall, it was that missing key ingredient that had Martin Fingland from Geckos Wildlife concerned about the future of the region at today’s Allora Show.

“If the environment is doing badly because of drought and fire, then you just about assume those animals are probably doing badly too,” he said.

“Goannas been having a party over the last six months because as things die, they eat them but even that runs out so it’s a short term bonus.”

Mr Fingland said the Southern Downs already seen species wiped out due to feral pests and he worried about how drought would contribute to the battle for conservationists.

“The Plains Mouse were once found in the Darling Downs but due to feral animals mostly, cats and foxes, they’ve been eaten out of existence, so we are worried yes,” he said.

Another obstacle for Mr Fingland was how landowners reacted to native species especially snakes, which was what had prompted today’s presentation.

“One of the big issues around animals is there's so much media coverage that this is dangerous, that will kill you, when in reality, many things won’t hurt people, particularly in this part of the world,” he said.

“You don’t want people unnecessarily going near a brown snake, but a little python like we have here is fine.

“The presentation is about giving people another dimension about snakes and wildlife, that they’re not all bad and they have a reason for being here.

“They eat mice and other pest animals so really they’re doing you a service on the farm and are a value to the environment.”

The wildlife education business, which had been hosted by Allora Landcare, encouraged property owners to educate themselves further about what made their land unique.

“Get involved with Landcare, if you’re restoring the habitat or making a property’s habitat better, that in itself will help the wildlife,” he said.

“Also find out more about the species on your property. It may just be that your property has something special on it and the reason it’s there is because you have something in the environment it needs and you may be the last person in the area with that.”