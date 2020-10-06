ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

GOING UP: There is no shortage of developments happening on the Granite Belt and here are five you can’t miss.

THE economic strain of COVID-19 hasn’t stopped progress on the Granite Belt.

Here are five developments that are underway or set to be approved around the region.

The proposed extensions to the Little Theatre Co, including a new light box and ticket booth.

UPGRADES TO STANTHORPE LITTLE THEATRE CO

Much-needed upgrades to Stanthorpe’s Little Theatre Co are underway, with expansion plans approved by council in late August.

An extension to the front foyer will create an additional meeting space, as well as a ticket box, commercial grade kitchen, bar and front deck.

The approval of the extension was one theatre secretary Annie Mitchell said would have great benefits for the arts community on the Granite Belt.

“It’ll mean people coming to the theatre can socialise and meet up before, during and after the shows,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It brings up the profile and it’ll be more accessible to more groups.”

Renovations to the theatre are expected to be complete by Christmas.

The proposed layout of the new cabins at Patrick and Shelia O'Boyle's Glen Aplin property.

GLEN APLIN NATURE RETREAT GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

When passionate bushwalkers Sheila and Patrick O’Boyle moved to the Granite Belt, they knew they wanted to share their love with the wider community.

It’s what motivated the Brisbane couple to start an accommodation business in Glen Aplin.

Plans for four cabins at the Townsend Rd property were approved by council last month, with construction yet to begin at the site.

Mrs O’Boyle said the nature retreat was ideal for bird lovers, with more than 80 species of birds calling the property home.

“What we’re doing is targeting a different market than what the local accommodation does here,” Mrs O’Boyle said.

“We don’t want to be in direct competition with some of the lovely cabins that are around.

“We want to attract a niche market of customers, and target bird and wildlife lovers.”

Plans for the installation of bush camping spots at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

BUSH CAMPING APPROVED FOR SHOWGROUNDS

Travellers needing a place to spend a night will have a new campground to stop at after the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society was approved for eight bush camping sites.

In the application form, society president Brett Boatfield said bush camping appealed to a certain demographic who preferred showgrounds over commercial operators.

“There is evidence to show that if this demographic cannot camp at showgrounds, they then leave and move on to a different town who will allow camping at showgrounds,” Mr Boatfield wrote in his application.

“Of course, this then deprives the initial town of the economic spend benefit that campers bring to country towns.”

Bush camping is yet to start at the showgrounds, however would be a welcome source of income for the show society, who have been crippled during coronavirus restrictions.

Plans for the new cooking school at Sabo's on Severn.

COOKING SCHOOL HEADS TO THE GRANITE BELT

Sabo’s on Severn is set to launch a cooking school after submitting an application to council to expand their Glen Aplin bed and breakfast.

Owners Lizzie and Joseph Sabo made the decision to diversify their business in July with coronavirus bringing uncertainty for some businesses.

Mrs Sabo told the Border Post her passion for cooking and love for teaching inspired her to start the classes.

“It’s a shared learning off both sides,” Mrs Sabo said.

“This is fun, it’ll be all ages and all different cuisines.”

The classes are expected to cater for just four to six people and run for approximately three hours.

The plans for the proposed extension to Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

PROPOSED EXPANSION TO POPULAR CHRISTMAS DESTINATION

The business bringing Christmas to life all year round is awaiting approval from council to complete an expansion at its cafe.

Granite Belt Christmas Farm owners Bradley and Katrina Fraser submitted the application in August to develop a chocolate making and viewing area in its main store.

The upgrades to the holiday destination will see a further three staff employed and the ability to seat a further 50 people in its outside dining area.