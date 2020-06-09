One year on: Restaurateurs relish community support

Stanthorpe's Hanasaku restaurant is celebrating its first year in business.

THERE’S not been a whole lot for businesses to celebrate of late but one Stanthorpe restaurant has a reason to be upbeat.

The town’s first Japanese restaurant, Hanasaku, has this week marked its first 12 months of trade.

Owners Jin Young Choi and Sung Ho Kim might be 7500 kilometres from their home town of Busan, South Korea, but they’ve been welcomed with open arms from their adopted community.

“The first year has been good. Time goes so quickly,” Young said.

Ho trained as a cook in Osaka. He worked in agriculture in Stanthorpe several years ago and enjoyed his time in town so much he decided to return.

Ho and his partner Young spent an arduous six months renovating a former bakery, to the restaurant that is there today.

Hanasaku’s name means “flower blossom” in Japanese and the logo incorporates a flower fluttering over Quart Pot Creek.

It’s been a difficult year for the business owners, but support of the town has seen them through.

Stanthorpe's Hanasaku’s Jin Young Choi with a cake to celebrate their first anniversary.

Most might think overcoming a pandemic has been the steepest learning curve, yet Young says otherwise.

“After we’ve opened we have gone through drought, bushfires and even COVID-19, but what’s been most difficult is speaking English.

“However, we have tried and are very happy to be here for a year now.

“Every time we faced something difficult lots of Stanthorpians and the whole community has helped and encouraged us.

“We’re touched and really appreciate it,” she said.

Initially, they held concerns that they’d be accepted by Stanthorpe.

But they’ve loved the support and the town so much they have no intentions of going anywhere.

“We’re still here. We will be reopening the dine-in service soon.

“We’ve been so grateful for the support of Stanthorpe.

“We still love Stanthorpe. It’s a beautiful place.

“Please support us and be with us for another year,” Young said.

Hanasaku is located at 13 Davadi St, Stanthorpe.