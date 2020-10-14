One dead, road closed after fiery two-car crash

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.35am today.

Laura Thomas

UPDATE 9.30am: One person has been killed in a fiery crash at Mount Julian this morning.

Whitsunday Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Jason Colley confirmed one person had died as a result of the collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the person have not been confirmed.

Senior Sergeant Colley said the major road was likely to be closed until at least noon and a Forensic Crash Unit from Mackay was on its way.

Motorists attempting to turn right from Gregory Cannon Valley Rd on to Shute Harbour Rd towards Proserpine are being told to turn around.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.35am after the two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman earlier said one or both of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire as a result of the collision.

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene but was stood down.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one other male patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital but was not suffering from obvious injuries.

