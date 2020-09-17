One officer bleeding, another bruised after Prossie assault

A Proserpine man injured two police officers when he struggled with them while being removed from a property. Photo: File

A POLICE officer was left with a cut under their eye while another had bruising and swelling on their face after being assaulted by a Proserpine man during an arrest.

Codey Paul Stevenson spent almost two weeks in police custody after he assaulted the officers in August.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week police were called to a Proserpine unit in August in relation to a disturbance.

Stevenson was detained, but he refused to answer questions.

Sen-Constable Rowe said when police attempted to remove Stevenson, an officer reached for a pair of handcuffs but a struggle with Stevenson ensued and the officer was hit in the eye with the cuffs.

Another officer was also hit on the side of the face.

Sen-Constable Rowe said the first officer was cut on the face and bleeding, while the second suffered bruising and swelling.

The court heard a third officer tried to physically restrain Stevenson and during the struggle the officer's iPad was cracked.

The first officer's sunglasses were also damaged.

Sen-Constable Rowe said both officers had visible injuries and property was damaged because of Stevenson's actions.

"A message needs to be sent to this defendant and other like-minded people in the community that we will not tolerate this type of offending," she said.

"Officers are not punching bags and should not go to work and be assaulted."

Stevenson pleaded guilty to multiple offences including assaulting police and wilful damage.

Lawyer Chris Colwill told the court Stevenson, 26, worked as an assistant in nursing and had offered to pay $250 compensation to each officer.

On the day of the assaults, Stevenson was being questioned forcefully by officers and when handcuffs were brought out, he reacted, Mr Colwill said.

Mr Colwill said the father of two had been receiving help for mental health issues and requested a conviction not be recorded as it would likely mean Stevenson would lose his job.

Magistrate James Morton told Stevenson he could have dealt with the situation better and gone quietly.

Instead he spent 13 nights in police custody.

"I accept that during your scuffle that officer was struck with handcuffs," Mr Morton said.

"Bodyworn camera does not indicate if it was intentional."

Stevenson was sentenced to 12 months' probation and no convictions were recorded.

No restitution was ordered.