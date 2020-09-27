Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

One new case of coronavirus in Queensland

27th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There has been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case was detected in hotel quarantine, and it takes the number of active cases in the state to eight.

It comes after Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are crew members - one in their 40s, another in his 60s - from an international ship anchored off Weipa.

They have been transported to Cairns.

The third case was an overseas arrival who tested positive while in compulsory hotel quarantine.

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started ‘waving it around’.

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...

        RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        Premium Content RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        News COVID-19 restrictions threatened the dapper ride, but organisers have a new plan to...