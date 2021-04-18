Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
News

One male flown to hospital after motorbike crash near Gympie

Kristen Camp
18th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One male was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wallu on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Lebier Court at 8:53am.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

"The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The patient who was reported to be in his teens suffered abdominal pain.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

        Premium Content 'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

        News First-time breeder awoke to find four of her pedigree puppies worth $2500 each had been stolen overnight.

        Weekend of wet weather, storms headed for Granite Belt

        Premium Content Weekend of wet weather, storms headed for Granite Belt

        Weather Rain and temperature forecasts warn Stanthorpe residents will need their brollies...

        Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Premium Content Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        News Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        Premium Content Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        News SDRC under pressure to start and finish several Warwick, Stanthorpe projects within...