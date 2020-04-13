One in a million: Rare condition hasn’t got in way of horse passion

Claire Byrne is on the road to recovery after suffering a sever horse fall at the back end of 2019.

Claire Byrne is on the road to recovery after suffering a sever horse fall at the back end of 2019.

AN AVID horse rider is only now getting back to a life of normality after an accident left her battered and broken.

Claire Byrne has spent her life around horses, but it’s that equine love that landed her in Stanthorpe Hospital over Christmas and New Year’s and on a long road to recovery.

“I was on a young horse,” Ms Byrne recalls.

“I was just riding her to keep her trained up as we were actually planning on selling her because we’d rescued her originally.

“I hadn’t been riding much beforehand so I was a bit unfit and she went one way and I went another.

“I fell off and bounced and broke some bones.”

The fall ended with Ms Byrne breaking her pelvis and multiple ribs.

“It was pretty awful,” she said.

“I actually have a bone condition called Osteopetrosis which is basically too much calcium.

“It’s very rare. Sort of a one in a million genetic condition and not even many doctors know much about it.

“So I’ve had lots of injuries because it makes the bones like marbles and they crack a lot.

“So I’ve had about 60 fractures in my lifetime.

“But this was an actual break which I haven’t done like that before.”

Claire Byrne is on the road to recovery.

Ms Byrne was forced to spend two and a half weeks in Stanthorpe Hospital and then was moved to in home care.

“I was totally wheelchair bound. No weight-bearing at all.

“I haven’t actually stayed in hospital for that long before but definitely if I had to again I’d chose Stanthorpe.

“They went above and beyond.”

Given her condition, she’s regularly asked why she persists with horse riding.

It’s a passion that once saw her qualify for the Paralympic Games in equestrian and also run a charity which did horse related therapy for a period of time.

Sadly, she thinks her riding days are now behind her.

“I don’t really know why I’ve continued to do it.

“That particular horse, I couldn’t see her go to waste and end up as dog food. She was a six year old so I do it for the horses I guess.”

She now plans to sell some of her horses, but keep three others.

“I’m mostly back to normal now. I’m actually planning to do a triathlon next year so I’ve started working out at my home gym to prepare for that.

“I can’t run yet but I can jog. Just small steps for now.”